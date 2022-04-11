Shop
A small colonial-era city known for its chalk-white facades (its nickname is La Ciudad Blanca, or "the White City"), Popayán is second only to Cartagena as Colombia's most well-preserved historic town. Perched beneath towering mountains in the Valle de Pubenza, it was the capital of southern Colombia for centuries, before Cali overtook it.
Dating back to the late 18th century, Popayán's largest colonial church is also its most beautiful. Inside are a fine high altar and a collection of seven…
This 18th-century house is the home of world-renowned Colombian artist Edgar Negret, whose vast abstract iron sculptures dot plazas around the country…
Behind the Universitario de Tulcán, this hill is topped with an equestrian statue of the city's founder, Sebastián de Belalcázar, and is said to be the…
This interesting museum is housed in an 18th-century mansion that was once home to General Tomás Cipriano de Mosquera, who was Colombia's president on…
Popayán's emblematic landmark, this 240m-long, 11-arch brick bridge was constructed in the mid-19th century to improve access to the center from the poor…
One of the best of its kind in the country, this museum on the grounds of Universidad del Cauca is noted for its extensive collection of insects,…
Museo Arquidiocesano de Arte Religioso
You don't have to be an expert on religious art to be impressed by this collection of paintings, statues, altar pieces, silverware and liturgical vessels,…
This late 18th-century building is full of period furniture, paintings, old photos and documents that once belonged to the Popayán-born poet who lived…
