Popayán

Overview

A small colonial-era city known for its chalk-white facades (its nickname is La Ciudad Blanca, or "the White City"), Popayán is second only to Cartagena as Colombia's most well-preserved historic town. Perched beneath towering mountains in the Valle de Pubenza, it was the capital of southern Colombia for centuries, before Cali overtook it.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Iglesia de San Francisco

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    Popayán

    Dating back to the late 18th century, Popayán's largest colonial church is also its most beautiful. Inside are a fine high altar and a collection of seven…

  • Casa Museo Negret & MIAMP

    Casa Museo Negret & MIAMP

    Popayán

    This 18th-century house is the home of world-renowned Colombian artist Edgar Negret, whose vast abstract iron sculptures dot plazas around the country…

  • Cerro El Morro de Tulcán

    Cerro El Morro de Tulcán

    Popayán

    Behind the Universitario de Tulcán, this hill is topped with an equestrian statue of the city's founder, Sebastián de Belalcázar, and is said to be the…

  • Casa Museo Mosquera

    Casa Museo Mosquera

    Popayán

    This interesting museum is housed in an 18th-century mansion that was once home to General Tomás Cipriano de Mosquera, who was Colombia's president on…

  • Puente del Humilladero

    Puente del Humilladero

    Popayán

    Popayán's emblematic landmark, this 240m-long, 11-arch brick bridge was constructed in the mid-19th century to improve access to the center from the poor…

  • Museo de Historia Natural

    Museo de Historia Natural

    Popayán

    One of the best of its kind in the country, this museum on the grounds of Universidad del Cauca is noted for its extensive collection of insects,…

  • Museo Arquidiocesano de Arte Religioso

    Museo Arquidiocesano de Arte Religioso

    Popayán

    You don't have to be an expert on religious art to be impressed by this collection of paintings, statues, altar pieces, silverware and liturgical vessels,…

  • Museo Guillermo Valencia

    Museo Guillermo Valencia

    Popayán

    This late 18th-century building is full of period furniture, paintings, old photos and documents that once belonged to the Popayán-born poet who lived…

