Behind the Universitario de Tulcán, this hill is topped with an equestrian statue of the city's founder, Sebastián de Belalcázar, and is said to be the site of a pre-Columbian pyramid. It offers panoramic views over the city center's tiled rooftops and it's a popular place to sit and watch the sunset. It's best to leave your valuables behind, though, due to the risk of robbery, and to not visit alone.