Gingerly stepping along a trail swept with scree to allow an old fellow with a donkey to pass; resting atop a rock, exhausted, looking up to see the snow-shrouded peaks, then down to see the lingering rays dancing on the rippling waters a thousand metres below. That pretty much sums up Tiger Leaping Gorge (虎跳峡, Hǔtiào Xiá), long one of the great treks of southwest China. Add in modern development, power lines and water pipes that follow the high trail, and a few stretches of road walking: this is no longer wild nature, but the views are still grand and it's still worth the trip.
Tiger Leaping Gorge
Scenic spot where a tiger is said to have leaped across the river, thus giving the gorge its name.
Tiger Leaping Gorge
Vantage point over Tiger Leaping Gorge.
Tiger Leaping Gorge
Bamboo forest in Tiger Leaping Gorge.
