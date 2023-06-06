Changsha

Overview

For three millennia, this city on the Xiang River (湘江; Xiāng Jiāng) flourished steadily as a centre of agriculture and intellect. In the 1920s it was still so well preserved that British philosopher Bertrand Russell is said to have compared it to a medieval town, but not long after, the Sino-Japanese War and a massive fire in 1938 gave Changsha (长沙; Chángshā) an irreversible facelift, leaving little of its early history. These days it's a modern, energetic city, known mainly for sights relating to Mao Zedong, but with its magnolia-lined streets and riverine aspect, it's a pleasant enough stopover.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kaifu Temple

    Kaifu Temple

    Changsha

    This large and active temple in the north of town dates originally to the Five Dynasties period, with many additions during later dynasties. The imposing…

  • Changsha Municipal Museum

    Changsha Municipal Museum

    Changsha

    A colossal aluminium/magnesium alloy statue of Mao Zedong, cast in Heilongjiang, affably greets you at the entrance. This is the first clue that, despite…

  • Tangerine Isle

    Tangerine Isle

    Changsha

    The most famous of the city’s parks is a 5km-long sliver of an island smack bang in the middle of the Xiang River. A reflective 32-year-old Mao…

  • Yuelu Academy

    Yuelu Academy

    Changsha

    Students have been cramming for exams at the base of Yuelu Mountain west of the river since AD 976, when the academy was established as one of China’s…

  • Old City Walls & Tianxin Pavilion

    Old City Walls & Tianxin Pavilion

    Changsha

    The old city walls, which once stretched for 9km around ancient Changsha, were built of rammed earth in 202 BC, reinforced with stone in AD 1372 (during…

  • Yuelu Mountain

    Yuelu Mountain

    Changsha

    This large park on the slopes of Yuelu Mountain makes a pleasant city break. You can climb to the top in less than an hour, or else go up on the chair…

  • Hunan Provincial Museum

    Hunan Provincial Museum

    Changsha

    Changsha's main attraction is this modern museum. There's a special focus on the Mawangdui Tombs, which were excavated nearby in the early 1970s,…

Articles

Latest stories from Changsha

Changsha's busy streets offer a big-city vibe © thipjang / Shutterstock

Family Travel

Changsha for families: visiting Hunan's cool capital with kids

Aug 3, 2017 • 6 min read

