This large park on the slopes of Yuelu Mountain makes a pleasant city break. You can climb to the top in less than an hour, or else go up on the chair lift (up ¥30, return ¥50; 9am to 5pm), before whizzing back down on the toboggan ride.

To get here, turn left out of Exit 3 of Yingwanzhen metro station, then turn right down Yueshan Lu and the entrance will soon be on your right. Bus 旅1 from the train station stops at the gate.