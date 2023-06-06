Cajón del Maipo

Embalse El Yeso, Cajón del Maipo, Chile

Rich greenery lines the steep, rocky walls of this stunning gorge of the Río Maipo. Starting only 15 miles (25km) southeast of Santiago, it's popular on weekends with Santiaguinos, who come here to camp, hike, climb, cycle, raft and ski. Increasingly trendy restaurants, new microbreweries and a big winery mean that overindulgence is also on the menu.

  • Forest, hills and mountains in summer in Río Clarillo national park in Chile.

    Reserva Nacional Río Clarillo

    Cajón del Maipo

    A mix of Andean forest and scrubland make up this hilly, 100-sq-km nature reserve in a scenic tributary canyon of the Cajón del Maipo, 18km southeast of…

  • Monumento Natural El Morado

    Monumento Natural El Morado

    Cajón del Maipo

    At Baños Morales is the entrance to Monumento Natural El Morado, a small national park. From the banks of sparkling Laguna El Morado are fabulous views of…

