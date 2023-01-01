At Baños Morales is the entrance to Monumento Natural El Morado, a small national park. From the banks of sparkling Laguna El Morado are fabulous views of Glacier San Francisco and the 5000m summit of Cerro El Morado. It takes about two hours to reach the lake on the well-marked 6km trail from the Conaf post.

In summer motivated hikers can continue to the base of Glaciar San Francisco (six hours round-trip from the Conaf post), on the lower slopes of the mountain.

Ask a Conaf ranger about the four-hour hike to Valle de las Arenas, just outside the park. It's an epic trail, though not well signposted.