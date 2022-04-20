Shop
A supremely mellow riverside town, Kratie (ក្រចេះ, pronounced kra-cheh) has an expansive riverfront and some of the best Mekong sunsets in Cambodia. It is the most popular place in the country to see Irrawaddy dolphins, which live in the Mekong River in ever-diminishing numbers. There is French-era architecture here, as it was spared the wartime bombing that destroyed so many other provincial centers.
The main attraction in this somnolent riverside town, 31km south of Kratie, is the old governor’s residence, a gorgeous yellow-and-white French colonial…
Mekong Turtle Conservation Centre
This rundown (but well-meaning) wildlife conservation centre lies within the temple grounds of Wat Sorsor Moi Roi in Sambor, about 35km north of Kratie…
Wat Sorsor Moi Roi, held up by 108 columns and covered in vibrant murals, was constructed on the site of a 19th-century wooden temple, a few pillars of…
This beautiful little temple dating from the 19th century is one of the oldest in the region. The restored interior now houses a small handicraft centre…
This small hill with an active wat offers the best views across the Mekong on this stretch of the river. Located on the road from Kratie to Kampi, a visit…
