Wat Sorsor Moi Roi, held up by 108 columns and covered in vibrant murals, was constructed on the site of a 19th-century wooden temple, a few pillars of which are still located at the back of the compound. The Mekong Turtle Conservation Centre is located within the temple grounds, 35km north of Kratie in the village of Sambor.

Sambor was the site of a thriving pre-Angkorian city during the time of Sambor Prei Kuk and the Chenla empire. Not a stone of this remains in the modern town of Sambor. To get here, follow the road north from Kampi to Sandan, before veering left along a newly paved 10km stretch of road.