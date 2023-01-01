Mekong Turtle Conservation Centre

This rundown (but well-meaning) wildlife conservation centre lies within the temple grounds of Wat Sorsor Moi Roi in Sambor, about 35km north of Kratie. Established by Conservation International (www.conservation.org), it is home to the rare Cantor’s giant softshell turtle, which was only rediscovered along this stretch of the Mekong in 2007. One of the largest freshwater turtles, it can grow to nearly 2m in length. Hatchlings are nurtured here for 10 months before being released in the wild.

Tourists can participate in the release on select weeks, usually in May or June. Check the Facebook page for exact dates.