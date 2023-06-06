Salar de Uyuni

Salar de Uyuni at sunrise

An evocative and eerie sight, the world’s largest salt flat measures 4674 sq mi (12,106 sq km) and sits at 11,984ft (3653m). When the surface is dry, the salar is a pure white expanse of the greatest nothing imaginable – just blue sky, white ground and you. When there’s a little water, the surface perfectly reflects the clouds and the blue altiplano sky, and the horizon disappears. If you’re driving across the surface at such times, the effect is surreal; it’s hard to believe that you’re not flying through the clouds.

  • Isla Incahuasi

    Isla Incahuasi

    Salar de Uyuni

    One of the highlights of a Salar de Uyuni tour is a hike around the spectacular Isla Incahuasi, otherwise known as Inkawasi. It's located in the heart of…

  • Colchani

    Colchani

    Salar de Uyuni

    Located right on the edge of Salar de Uyuni, Colchani is the easiest place to access the great salt flat and the place to go if you just want a glimpse of…

  • Playa Blanca Salt Hotel

    Playa Blanca Salt Hotel

    Salar de Uyuni

    Although it is now closed to overnight visitors, you can still check out the salt sculptures inside and the Dakar Rally and Flag Monuments outside (add…

  • Isla Cáscara de Huevo

    Isla Cáscara de Huevo

    Salar de Uyuni

    The small 'Eggshell Island' was named for the broken shells of birds’ eggs that litter it. It's located near the southern end of Salar de Uyuni and is…

  • Museo Coquesa

    Museo Coquesa

    Salar de Uyuni

    This museum has a collection of ceramics and mummies.

