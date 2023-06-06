Overview

An evocative and eerie sight, the world’s largest salt flat measures 4674 sq mi (12,106 sq km) and sits at 11,984ft (3653m). When the surface is dry, the salar is a pure white expanse of the greatest nothing imaginable – just blue sky, white ground and you. When there’s a little water, the surface perfectly reflects the clouds and the blue altiplano sky, and the horizon disappears. If you’re driving across the surface at such times, the effect is surreal; it’s hard to believe that you’re not flying through the clouds.