An evocative and eerie sight, the world’s largest salt flat measures 4674 sq mi (12,106 sq km) and sits at 11,984ft (3653m). When the surface is dry, the salar is a pure white expanse of the greatest nothing imaginable – just blue sky, white ground and you. When there’s a little water, the surface perfectly reflects the clouds and the blue altiplano sky, and the horizon disappears. If you’re driving across the surface at such times, the effect is surreal; it’s hard to believe that you’re not flying through the clouds.
One of the highlights of a Salar de Uyuni tour is a hike around the spectacular Isla Incahuasi, otherwise known as Inkawasi. It's located in the heart of…
Located right on the edge of Salar de Uyuni, Colchani is the easiest place to access the great salt flat and the place to go if you just want a glimpse of…
Although it is now closed to overnight visitors, you can still check out the salt sculptures inside and the Dakar Rally and Flag Monuments outside (add…
The small 'Eggshell Island' was named for the broken shells of birds’ eggs that litter it. It's located near the southern end of Salar de Uyuni and is…
This museum has a collection of ceramics and mummies.
