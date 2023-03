The small 'Eggshell Island' was named for the broken shells of birds’ eggs that litter it. It's located near the southern end of Salar de Uyuni and is visited mainly for the strange patterns of salt crystallization in the area, some of which resemble roses. However, due to nearby lithium mines and restricted access to the surrounding area, Cáscara de Huevo is no longer included on tour itineraries.

Tour agencies can arrange transport here.