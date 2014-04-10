Ribe
is a delightful diversion
It’s a delightfully compact chocolate-box confection of crooked half-timbered 16th-century houses, a sweetly meandering river and lush water meadows, all overseen by the nation’s oldest cathedral. Such is the sense of living history that the entire ‘old town’ has been designated a preservation zone, with more than 100 buildings registered by the National Trust. Don’t miss it.
