Nørrebro & Østerbro

Gritty, bohemian Nørrebro subverts the pristine Nordic stereotype with its dense, sexy funk of art-clad 19th-century tenements, multicultural crowds and thronging cafes and bars. Despite being home to Assistens Kirkegård – the final resting place of Hans Christian Andersen – this corner of the city is less about sights and more about independent craft stores and galleries, street art murals, craft beers and kaleidoscopic street life. Contrasting sharply to the north is Østerbro, a white-bread neighbourhood where chi-chi boutiques and bistros mingle with some of Copenhagen's most fascinating domestic architecture.

Explore Nørrebro & Østerbro

  • Superkilen

    This fascinating 1km-long park showcases objects sourced from around the globe with the aim of celebrating diversity and uniting the community. Items…

  • K

    Konditaget Lüders

    Copenhagen's JAJA Architects have turned the multilevel car-park concept on its head with their jaw-dropping Konditaget Lüders. Playfully dubbed 'Park and…

  • A

    Assistens Kirkegård

    You'll find some of Denmark's most celebrated citizens at this famous cemetery, including philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, physicist Niels Bohr, author Hans…

  • D

    Dronning Louises Bro

    Dating from 1887 and inspired by the French Empire style, this is one of Copenhagen's best-loved bridges, designed by the prolific Vilhelm Dahlerup and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Nørrebro & Østerbro.

  • See

    Superkilen

    This fascinating 1km-long park showcases objects sourced from around the globe with the aim of celebrating diversity and uniting the community. Items…

  • See

    Konditaget Lüders

    Copenhagen's JAJA Architects have turned the multilevel car-park concept on its head with their jaw-dropping Konditaget Lüders. Playfully dubbed 'Park and…

  • See

    Assistens Kirkegård

    You'll find some of Denmark's most celebrated citizens at this famous cemetery, including philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, physicist Niels Bohr, author Hans…

  • See

    Dronning Louises Bro

    Dating from 1887 and inspired by the French Empire style, this is one of Copenhagen's best-loved bridges, designed by the prolific Vilhelm Dahlerup and…