Nørrebro & Østerbro
Gritty, bohemian Nørrebro subverts the pristine Nordic stereotype with its dense, sexy funk of art-clad 19th-century tenements, multicultural crowds and thronging cafes and bars. Despite being home to Assistens Kirkegård – the final resting place of Hans Christian Andersen – this corner of the city is less about sights and more about independent craft stores and galleries, street art murals, craft beers and kaleidoscopic street life. Contrasting sharply to the north is Østerbro, a white-bread neighbourhood where chi-chi boutiques and bistros mingle with some of Copenhagen's most fascinating domestic architecture.
This fascinating 1km-long park showcases objects sourced from around the globe with the aim of celebrating diversity and uniting the community. Items…
Copenhagen's JAJA Architects have turned the multilevel car-park concept on its head with their jaw-dropping Konditaget Lüders. Playfully dubbed 'Park and…
You'll find some of Denmark's most celebrated citizens at this famous cemetery, including philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, physicist Niels Bohr, author Hans…
Dating from 1887 and inspired by the French Empire style, this is one of Copenhagen's best-loved bridges, designed by the prolific Vilhelm Dahlerup and…
Superkilen
Copenhagen's JAJA Architects have turned the multilevel car-park concept on its head with their jaw-dropping Konditaget Lüders. Playfully dubbed 'Park and…
You'll find some of Denmark's most celebrated citizens at this famous cemetery, including philosopher Søren Kierkegaard, physicist Niels Bohr, author Hans…
Dating from 1887 and inspired by the French Empire style, this is one of Copenhagen's best-loved bridges, designed by the prolific Vilhelm Dahlerup and…