Gritty, bohemian Nørrebro subverts the pristine Nordic stereotype with its dense, sexy funk of art-clad 19th-century tenements, multicultural crowds and thronging cafes and bars. Despite being home to Assistens Kirkegård – the final resting place of Hans Christian Andersen – this corner of the city is less about sights and more about independent craft stores and galleries, street art murals, craft beers and kaleidoscopic street life. Contrasting sharply to the north is Østerbro, a white-bread neighbourhood where chi-chi boutiques and bistros mingle with some of Copenhagen's most fascinating domestic architecture.