Central Jutland
Easily the largest and most varied of all Danish regions, central Jutland encompasses dramatically different features, from the calm beaches of the sheltered east coast to the wild west coast, battered by North Sea winds. Lying in between, offering visual stimulation among the flatness, are the rolling hills and forests of the Lake District.
The real beauty of this region is that you can skip between themes depending on your mood. Fancy world-class art and top-notch restaurants? Aarhus, Jutland’s main city and Denmark’s second-largest metropolis, can provide. How about Viking history? Set sail for Hobro. Religious history? Off to Jelling. Want to explore the great outdoors? Head for Rold Skov or Silkeborg. Care to tackle nature’s forces? Explore the waters of Hvide Sande. And OK, you’ve suppressed that inner child long enough – make a beeline for Billund and all things Lego (but beware the accompanying pangs of childhood nostalgia).
Explore Central Jutland
- Legoland
- ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum
Inside the cubist, red-brick walls of Aarhus’ showpiece art museum are nine floors of sweeping curves, soaring spaces and white walls showcasing a…
- LLego House
In the heart of Billund, Lego House is a hands-on 'experience centre' with a thoroughly brilliant design that resembles a stack of 21 gigantic Lego bricks…
- Den Gamle By
The Danes’ seemingly limitless enthusiasm for dressing up and re-creating history reaches its zenith at Den Gamle By. It’s an engaging, picturesque open…
- JJelling Kirke
Inside this small whitewashed church, erected around 1100, are some vividly restored 12th-century frescoes; the main attractions, however, are the two…
- Moesgaard Museum
Don't miss the reinvented Moesgaard Museum, 10km south of the city, housed in a spectacularly designed, award-winning modern space. The star attraction is…
- RRanders Regnskov
Randers' most-visited attraction is this dome-enclosed tropical zoo ('regnskov' means rainforest), where the temperature is always a humid 20°C to 30°C …
- IIndelukket
Don’t miss a stroll through this picturesque riverside park – follow Åhavevej south to reach it. There’s a snack bar here, as well as mini-golf, a…
- AAdelgade
Cobbled Adelgade is one of the loveliest main streets in Jutland, lined with pastel-coloured cafes and stores, and pretty courtyards. At its southern end…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central Jutland.
Legoland
Mind-blowing Lego models, fun rides and the happy-family magic associated with great theme parks have transformed Legoland into Denmark’s most visited…
ARoS Aarhus Kunstmuseum
Inside the cubist, red-brick walls of Aarhus’ showpiece art museum are nine floors of sweeping curves, soaring spaces and white walls showcasing a…
Lego House
In the heart of Billund, Lego House is a hands-on 'experience centre' with a thoroughly brilliant design that resembles a stack of 21 gigantic Lego bricks…
Den Gamle By
The Danes’ seemingly limitless enthusiasm for dressing up and re-creating history reaches its zenith at Den Gamle By. It’s an engaging, picturesque open…
Jelling Kirke
Inside this small whitewashed church, erected around 1100, are some vividly restored 12th-century frescoes; the main attractions, however, are the two…
Moesgaard Museum
Don't miss the reinvented Moesgaard Museum, 10km south of the city, housed in a spectacularly designed, award-winning modern space. The star attraction is…
Randers Regnskov
Randers' most-visited attraction is this dome-enclosed tropical zoo ('regnskov' means rainforest), where the temperature is always a humid 20°C to 30°C …
Indelukket
Don’t miss a stroll through this picturesque riverside park – follow Åhavevej south to reach it. There’s a snack bar here, as well as mini-golf, a…
Adelgade
Cobbled Adelgade is one of the loveliest main streets in Jutland, lined with pastel-coloured cafes and stores, and pretty courtyards. At its southern end…
