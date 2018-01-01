Welcome to Frederikshavn

A transport hub rather than a compelling destination, Frederikshavn shuffles more than three million people through its port each year, making it Jutland’s busiest international ferry terminal. The majority of visitors are Scandinavians raiding Denmark’s supplies of relatively cheap booze and meat.

The town itself lacks the historical glamour of its coastal neighbours but can successfully entertain you for a few hours with its feature attraction, Bangsbo. It's also the jumping-off point for visits to the charming island of Læsø. Still, Skagen or even Sæby make for more appealing overnight options.

