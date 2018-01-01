Esbjerg
is a bold monument
Esbjerg fails to pull heartstrings on first impressions – its silos and smokestacks hardly compete with the crooked, story-book streets of nearby Ribe. In the harbour you may see offshore drilling rigs being repaired. Away from the industrial grit, however, Esbjerg redeems itself with some quirky attractions and its easy access to the beautiful, time-warped island of Fanø, just a 12-minute ferry ride away.
