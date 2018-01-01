Welcome to Billund

The attractions of the 'company town' of Billund (built around a little Danish product you might know: Lego) are so geared to families you might feel a little, well, underdressed if you visit without your own set of excited offspring. But don’t let that stop you from embracing your inner child and allocating the wondrous Legoland and awesome new Lego House some generous time in your itinerary.