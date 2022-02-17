Bukavu is nestled along the gorgeously contorted shoreline at the southern tip of Lake Kivu, and is a pleasant and friendly town that boasts some of DRC's most attractive architecture, although this is best seen from the water. Bukavu is also the base for visiting the Parc National de Kahuzi-Biéga, Virunga's little-known neighbor, where you can track habituated eastern lowland gorillas (Grauer’s gorillas) at relatively low prices.