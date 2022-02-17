South Kivu's star attraction is this national park, where you can track habituated eastern lowland gorillas (Grauer’s gorillas) for just US$400 per person…
Bukavu
Bukavu is nestled along the gorgeously contorted shoreline at the southern tip of Lake Kivu, and is a pleasant and friendly town that boasts some of DRC's most attractive architecture, although this is best seen from the water. Bukavu is also the base for visiting the Parc National de Kahuzi-Biéga, Virunga's little-known neighbor, where you can track habituated eastern lowland gorillas (Grauer’s gorillas) at relatively low prices.
Floating out in the middle of Lake Kivu, Idjwi Island is, at 340 sq km, the second-largest lake island in Africa. Isolated from Congo's decades of war, as…
Parc National de Kahuzi-Biéga
South Kivu's star attraction is this national park, where you can track habituated eastern lowland gorillas (Grauer’s gorillas) for just US$400 per person…
Idjwi Island
