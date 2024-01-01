A great day trip from Kinshasa, the Chutes de Lukaya have a wonderful natural setting, a decent restaurant (open at the weekend only), natural lakes to swim in and rapids that swell to an impressive size and speed during the rainy season. It's a favourite weekend haunt of expats, so the SUV count is high. It's an hour's drive from Kinshasa.
Chutes de Lukaya
Democratic Republic of Congo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.79 MILES
Ninety minutes west of Kinshasa, just beyond the city's sprawl, this excellent project provides a home for orphaned bonobos. Long thought to be…
14.56 MILES
This amazing ethnographic archive comprising some 45,000 objects has been waiting patiently for its new home, a US$10 million prestige investment from…
6.73 MILES
This excellent snake farm is located 28km from downtown Kinshasa and makes for a great day out. Owner Franck will gladly show you the poisonous and…
16.47 MILES
This wonderful modernised embankment is a great place for a stroll, and affords fantastic views over the Congo River to Kinshasa, looming in the distance…
15.82 MILES
These wide and powerful rapids on the Congo River can be viewed on the outskirts of Brazzaville. Most people observe the rapids from the nearby bar Site…
17.05 MILES
This modernist 1949 building was the crowning achievement of French architect Roger Erell, who was known for fusing Western architectural ideas with local…
14.96 MILES
Built in 1956 as the official residence of the Belgian governor general in Kinshasa, the Palais de la Nation was where Congo's first president, Patrick…
14.86 MILES
This tomb of former president Laurent Kabila (1939-2001) is worth seeing, although reaching it involves passing through several layers of security in the…
12.48 MILES
The Palais du Peuple (People's Palace) is home to DRC's legislature, made up of the National Assembly and Senate. It is not open to the public.
13.23 MILES
Built under Belgian rule in 1947, this brick cathedral is one of Kinshasa's most important religious buildings.
13.38 MILES
This regarded art school has loads of sculpture around the grounds, and you can often see students and professors at work.
13.71 MILES
This one of the largest markets in Central Africa, and is worth visiting for the intrepid. Watch your belongings (better still, bring nothing with you at…
14.3 MILES
Part of a large missionary compound, the Église Ste Anne is Kinshasa's main Catholic church.
