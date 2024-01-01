Chutes de Lukaya

Democratic Republic of Congo

A great day trip from Kinshasa, the Chutes de Lukaya have a wonderful natural setting, a decent restaurant (open at the weekend only), natural lakes to swim in and rapids that swell to an impressive size and speed during the rainy season. It's a favourite weekend haunt of expats, so the SUV count is high. It's an hour's drive from Kinshasa.

