The town's main museum is spread out over two buildings and explores the rise of Nazism and life in the Terezín ghetto. The main building once housed a school; haunting images painted by the students still decorate the walls. A second building, the former Magdeburg Barracks (Tyršova 204), is located 200m south. This served as the seat of the Jewish ‘town council’. Visit a reconstructed dormitory and see exhibits on cultural life that somehow flourished against the backdrop of fear.

A combined entry ticket is available that includes entry into the Lesser Fortress and Crematorium. The Ghetto Museum ticket office has multilingual pamphlets and tour guides to offer assistance.