Moving memorial built into the old fortress's casemates holds the ashes of thousands of residents who were killed and cremated during the Nazi occupation. The memorial is located on both sides of the Bohušovická brána as you leave the fortress in the direction of the Crematorium.
Columbarium
Bohemia
28.92 MILES
Festung Königstein is the largest intact fortress in Germany, and so imposing and formidable that noone in history has ever even bothered to attack it,…
0.41 MILES
The town's main museum is spread out over two buildings and explores the rise of Nazism and life in the Terezín ghetto. The main building once housed a…
0.88 MILES
Terezín’s Lesser Fortress, which served as a prison and concentration camp, lies 700m east of the town centre. The best way to see it is to take a self…
29.33 MILES
Troja Chateau is a 17th-century baroque palace built for the Šternberk family and filled with sculptures and frescoes. The permanent exhibition is devoted…
0.14 MILES
This small but fascinating exhibition in the town's former weighing office opened in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death…
29.4 MILES
Prague’s attractive zoo is set in 60 hectares of wooded grounds on the banks of the Vltava. It makes for a great outing for kids. There are sizeable…
0.33 MILES
From the ground, the sheer scale of the maze of walls and moats that surrounds the town of Terezín is impossible to fathom. Take a peek at the aerial…
17.85 MILES
This Renaissance chateau was acquired by the Lobkowicz family in 1739, and they opened it to the public in 1992. You can wander through the former living…
0.26 MILES
There is a small memorial in the grim crematorium, where around 30,000 people were cremated between 1942 and 1945. It's in the Jewish Cemetery just off…
0.48 MILES
This museum, housed in a restored bastion at the northwest corner of the fortress, is dedicated to the history of the Terezín military fortress, from its…
