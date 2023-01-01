Presiding over Jan Palach Square is the Rudolfinum, home to the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. This and the National Theatre, both designed by architects Josef Schulz and Josef Zítek, are considered Prague’s finest neo-Renaissance buildings. Completed in 1884, the Rudolfinum served as the seat of the Czechoslovak Parliament between the wars, and as the administrative offices of the occupying Nazis during WWII.

The impressive Dvořák Hall, its stage dominated by a vast organ, is one of the main concert venues for the Prague Spring festival. The northern part of the complex houses the Galerie Rudolfinum. There’s also a cafe with tables ranged among the Corinthian pillars of the Column Hall.