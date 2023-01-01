Museum of Decorative Arts

This museum opened in 1900 as part of a European movement to encourage a return to the aesthetic values sacrificed to the Industrial Revolution. Once a graceful old museum packed with Czech glass, furniture, tapestries and period clothing, the whole thing was completely renovated and brought firmly into the 21st century (a shame, some say) at the end of the last decade. At the time of writing the building was still only home to temporary shows, with the permanent exhibition yet to be reinstalled.