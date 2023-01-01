When the Josefov ghetto was cleared at the turn of the 20th century, the broad boulevard of Pařížská třída (Paris Ave) was driven in a straight line through the heart of the old slums. This was a time of widespread infatuation with the French art-nouveau style, and the avenue is lined with elegant apartment buildings adorned with stained glass and sculptural flourishes.

Since the Velvet Revolution, Pařížská has become an elite shopping strand, hemmed with expensive brand names such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Rolex.