The baroque wedding cake in the northwestern corner of Old Town Square is the Church of St Nicholas, built in the 1730s by Kilian Dientzenhofer (not to be confused with the Dientzenhofers’ masterpiece in Malá Strana). Considerable grandeur has been worked into a very tight space; originally the church was wedged behind the Old Town Hall’s northern wing (destroyed in 1945).

Chamber concerts are often held beneath its stucco decorations, a visually splendid (though acoustically mediocre) setting.