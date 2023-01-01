When the Jesuits were invited to Prague by the Habsburg emperor Ferdinand I, they selected one of the city’s choicest pieces of real estate and in 1587 set to work on the Church of the Holy Saviour, Prague’s flagship of the Counter-Reformation and the Klementinum's original church. The western facade faces Charles Bridge, its sooty stone saints glaring down at the traffic jam of trams and tourists on Křížovnické náměstí. Classical-music concerts are staged here; see www.pragueclassic.com for details.