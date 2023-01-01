Charles Bridge Museum

Founded in the 13th century, the Order of the Knights of the Cross with the Red Star were the guardians of Judith Bridge (and its successor, Charles Bridge), with their ‘mother house’ at the Church of St Francis Seraphinus on Křížovnické náměstí. This museum, housed in the order’s headquarters, covers the history of Prague’s most famous landmark.

There are displays on ancient bridge-building techniques, masonry and carpentry, and models of both the Judith and Charles Bridges. In room 16 you can descend into the foundations of the building to see some of the original stonework of Judith Bridge (dating from 1172), but perhaps the most impressive exhibits are the old photographs of flood damage to Charles Bridge in 1890, when three arches collapsed and were swept away.