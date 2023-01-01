La Jungla de Jones

Situated 6km west of La Fe, several kilometers off the main road (look for the sign), Jungla de Jones is a 'botanical garden' containing more than 80 tree varieties, established by two American botanists, Helen and Harris Jones, in 1902. These days it's poorly maintained and hopelessly overgrown, though the highlight, the aptly named Bamboo Cathedral, an enclosed space surrounded by huge clumps of craning bamboo, is still impressive. Paths wind through the hurricane-wracked grounds and past the ruins of the Jones' erstwhile residence.

Beyond the gate, you'll be met by a couple of local farmers, who'll offer to show you round.