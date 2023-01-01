Criadero Cocodrilo

This farm has played an important part in crocodile conservation in Cuba over the last few years and the results are interesting to see. Harboring more than 500 crocodiles of all shapes and sizes, the criadero (hatchery) acts as a breeding center, raising and then releasing groups of crocs back into the wild when they reach a length of about 1m.

To reach the farm, turn left 12km south of La Fe just past Julio Antonio Mella.

The center is similar to the one in Guamá in Matanzas, although the setting here is infinitely wilder.