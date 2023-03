Where have all the folk from Nueva Gerona gone? Gone to cool off in Presa El Abra, every one. On a scalding La Isla afternoon, you'd best join them. With verdant shores (perfect for picnics), this wide presa (reservoir) has a shaded outdoor restaurant, plus various craft for aquatic shenanigans, including kayaks (CUC$1.50 per hour) and aquatic bicycles (CUC$3 per hour).