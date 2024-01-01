Museo Casa Natal Jesús Montané

This museum documents the life of revolutionary Jesús Montané, who was born here, took part in the Moncada Barracks attack in 1953, fought alongside Fidel in the Sierra Maestra, and served in the post-1959 government. It's a small but fascinating place and well worth 20 minutes of your time.
