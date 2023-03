This is a small cave at the jaws of the Valle de San Vicente, with the cave entrance serving as a bar/nightspot. Your entrance fee gets you into a gaping cave that engulfs you for a brief, kind-of-absorbing 10-minute tour before dumping you a tad cynically in the Palenque de los Cimarrones restaurant on the other side. In both cave and restaurant are a few scant objects relating to runaway slave culture and the palenque (settlement) that resided here.