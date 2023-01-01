Manzanillo's central square is notable for its priceless glorieta (gazebo), an imitation of the Patio de los Leones in Spain's Alhambra, where Moorish mosaics, a scalloped cupola and arabesque columns set off a theme that's replicated elsewhere. Nearby, a permanent statue of Carlos Puebla, Manzanillo's famous homegrown troubadour, sits contemplatively on a bench. Cruise by on Sunday evenings around 8pm, when traditional live music provides the soundtrack for rollerskating kids and dancing oldsters alike.

On the eastern side of Parque Céspedes is Manzanillo's Museo Histórico Municipal, whilst the Iglesia de la Purisma Concepción is a neoclassical beauty from 1805, with an impressive gilded altarpiece.