All trips into the park begin at the end of the near-vertical, corrugated-concrete access road at Alto del Naranjo (after Villa Santo Domingo the road gains 750 vertical meters in less than 5km). To get there, it's an arduous two-hour walk or zippy ride in a 4WD. There's a wondrous view of the plains of Granma from this 950m-high lookout; otherwise, it's a launching pad for La Plata (3km) and Pico Turquino (13km).