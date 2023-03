The nearby Cauto River delta is home to a growing number of wild crocodiles, so it's no surprise to encounter one of Cuba's half dozen or so crocodile farms here. There are close to 1000 crocs at this breeding farm, although they're all of the less-endangered 'American' variety. The farm is 9km south of Manzanillo on the road to Media Luna.

The farm can be reached by taxi (CUC$10) from Manzanillo.