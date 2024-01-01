Laguna de Leonero

Bayamo

This algae-filled natural lake in the Cauto River delta, 40km northwest of Bayamo, is loaded with memorable fly-fishing possibilities. Black bass is the prized catch here: fishing season is November to March. Ecotur runs yacht excursions for a maximum of six people.

