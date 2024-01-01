This algae-filled natural lake in the Cauto River delta, 40km northwest of Bayamo, is loaded with memorable fly-fishing possibilities. Black bass is the prized catch here: fishing season is November to March. Ecotur runs yacht excursions for a maximum of six people.
Laguna de Leonero
Bayamo
23.69 MILES
Ten kilometers south of Manzanillo is the moving sight of the sugar estate of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, whose outcry, known as Grito de Yara, and the…
19.34 MILES
Manzanillo's central square is notable for its priceless glorieta (gazebo), an imitation of the Patio de los Leones in Spain's Alhambra, where Moorish…
Museo Memorial Mártires de Barbados
25.59 MILES
Las Tunas' most evocative sight is in the former home of Carlos Leyva González, an Olympic fencer killed in the nation's worst terrorist atrocity: the…
19.53 MILES
Seven blocks southwest of the park lies Manzanillo's most evocative sight. Built in 1990, this terracotta-tiled staircase embellished with colorful…
24.95 MILES
The bamboo woods around Motel El Cornito, about 6km outside town, offer a welcome, shady diversion from the scorching city bustle. You'll find ranchón…
25.6 MILES
This work, first unveiled in 1977, was elemental in reviving Cuba’s sculpturing traditions and making Las Tunas its HQ. The sculpture comprises a huge…
27.24 MILES
A small town amid vast fields of sugarcane, Yara is barely mentioned in most travel literature, but several important chapters of Cuban history took place…
25.83 MILES
A colonial-era structure near the eponymous park that commemorates Las Tunas' great War of Independence hero who captured the town from the Spanish in…
19.25 MILES
For an example of the city's striking architecture, check out the old City Bank of NY building from 1913.
19.34 MILES
19.38 MILES
On the eastern side of Parque Céspedes, Manzanillo's Museo Histórico Municipal gives the usual local history lesson with a revolutionary twist.
19.53 MILES
5. Museo Histórico La Demajagua
23.69 MILES
24.65 MILES
The nearby Cauto River delta is home to a growing number of wild crocodiles, so it's no surprise to encounter one of Cuba's half dozen or so crocodile…
24.84 MILES
A two-headed Taíno chief looking in opposite directions. It dominates the surroundings at the rustic Motel El Cornito 3km west of town.
24.95 MILES
The bamboo woods around Motel El Cornito, about 6km outside town, offer a welcome, shady diversion from the scorching city bustle. You'll find ranchón…