Museo Municipal de Chambas

Ciego de Ávila Province

Contains pre-Columbian artifacts from the nearby Los Buchillones archaeological site. The museum is in the town of Chambas, 10km northeast of Florencia.

  • Museo Nacional Camilo Cienfuegos

    Museo Nacional Camilo Cienfuegos

    22.11 MILES

    This excellent museum was opened in 1989 and is eerily reminiscent of the Che Guevara monument in Santa Clara. Camilo fought a crucial battle in this town…

  • Laguna La Redonda

    Laguna La Redonda

    21.94 MILES

    Anglers, listen up: 12km north of Morón, off the Cayo Coco road, this mangrove-rimmed, 4-sq-km lake has the island's best square-kilometer density of bass…

  • Jobo Rosado

    Jobo Rosado

    18.23 MILES

    This 40-sq-km managed-resource area is still little-explored by independent travelers, although organized groups come here. Organize guided hikes through…

  • Parque de la Ciudad

    Parque de la Ciudad

    25.64 MILES

    The once scrubby wasteland between Hotel Ciego de Ávila and the city center, on the northwestern edge of town, is now a vast park featuring an artificial…

  • Museo Provincial Simón Reyes

    Museo Provincial Simón Reyes

    26.08 MILES

    One of Cuba's best-presented municipal museums, this mustard-yellow building with a typical avileño porch is one convertible well spent. Riveting exhibits…

  • La Presa de Florencia

    La Presa de Florencia

    3.56 MILES

    The Florencia area's focal point is an artificial lake called La Presa de Florencia, formed when a dam was built on the Río Chambas in 1991. The lake and…

  • Los Buchillones

    Los Buchillones

    14.36 MILES

    Tucked away on Ciego de Ávila Province's northwest coastline, this significant archaeological site was originally excavated during the 1980s after…

  • Parque Nacional Caguanes

    Parque Nacional Caguanes

    14.12 MILES

    Strict conservation measures mean public access to Parque Nacional Caguanes with its caves, aboriginal remains and flamingos is limited but not impossible…

