Guarding the entrance to the casco histórico, motorcycle-infested Plaza de Marte formerly served as a macabre 19th-century Spanish parade ground where prisoners were executed publicly for revolutionary activities. Today, the plaza is the city's esquina caliente (hot corner), where local baseball fans plot the imminent downfall of Havana's Industriales. The tall column topped with a red cap symbolizes liberty.

Has a public wi-fi signal.