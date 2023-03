Approximately 400m on your right after the Central Australia exit on the Autopista Nacional is a kind of mini-zoo-meets-country fair with labeled examples of Cuba's typical flora and fauna. The highlight of this slightly seedy place is the coffee (served with a sweet wedge of sugarcane) rather than the animals. Musicians strum and there's a rustic restaurant, but realistically it's a bit of a tourist trap for coach groups hitting the Zapata Peninsula.