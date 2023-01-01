If you don't fancy diving in the sea, head to the Cueva de los Peces, a 70m-deep cenote (sinkhole) on the inland side of the coast road halfway between Playa Larga and Playa Girón. It's a pretty spot, as popular with swimmers as snorkelers, for spotting tropical fish. The brave can glide into the darker parts of the underwater cave with diving gear. Hammocks swing languidly around the crystal clear pool, while the beach opposite sparkles with aquatic promise.

There’s a handy restaurant and an on-site dive outfit that also rents snorkeling gear (CUC$3).