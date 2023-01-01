Punta Perdiz is a snorkeling and diving spot, 10km north of Playa Girón, where you can glide out from the shore in fish-tank clarity water to a world of coral and tropical treasure. There's a boat-shaped restaurant perched on the rocky shoreline, volleyball nets, loungers, gear rental and a dive center. For CUC$15 you can use the place all day and partake in the buffet lunch (noon to 3pm). It's an easy, flat cycle ride from Playa Girón village or catch the shuttle bus.