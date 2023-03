Caleta Buena, 8km southeast of Playa Girón, is a lovely protected cove that's perfect for snorkeling and kitted out with a diving office. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet and open bar. There are beach chairs and thatched umbrellas dotting the rocky shoreline and enough space in this remote place to have a little privacy. Snorkel gear is CUC$3.