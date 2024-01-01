This local parish church was built in the 15th century. Its wooden altar and Renaissance paintings are particularly impressive.
St Mary’s Church
Northern Dalmatia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.71 MILES
Covering 95 sq km of the Velebit Range that divides continental Croatia from the Adriatic coast, Paklenica National Park contains some of the country’s…
12.8 MILES
Another wacky and wonderful creation by Nikola Bašić (the local architect who designed the nearby Sea Organ), this 22m-wide circle set into the pavement…
12.79 MILES
Zadar’s incredible Sea Organ, designed by local architect Nikola Bašić, is unique. Set within the perforated stone stairs that descend into the sea is a…
22.74 MILES
On Murter's northern coast, along the western edge of the Gradina Peninsula north of the settlement of Marina Hramina, is one of Dalmatia's most unusual…
13.75 MILES
Composed of 89 of the Kornati's 140 islands, Kornati National Park shelters part of the largest and densest archipelago in the Adriatic. Due to the…
19.05 MILES
This fine place offers olive-oil tasting (including advice on how to tell the difference between good and bad olive oil), a tour of its production…
12.72 MILES
One of the most intriguing things about Zadar is the way Roman ruins seem to sprout randomly from the city's streets. Nowhere is this more evident than at…
12.73 MILES
Dating from the beginning of the 9th century, this unusual circular Byzantine-style church was named after the bishop who commissioned it. As one of only…
Nearby Northern Dalmatia attractions
1.95 MILES
Telašćica Bay, south of Sali at the very end of Dugi Otok, is a beautiful natural harbour with islands floating invitingly just offshore. The area is…
3.49 MILES
Saltwater Mir Lake is fed by underground channels that run through limestone to the sea; it's home to an endemic species of eel. The lake, which is clear…
8.96 MILES
With your own car you can easily drive to the fishing village of Kali, south of Preko, where the nearby islet of Ošljak is covered with pine and cypress…
10.32 MILES
The little island of Galovac, just 80m from Preko's town centre, is pretty and wooded, and boasts a Franciscan monastery dating from the 15th century and…
12.54 MILES
The most elaborate of the city gates also has the prettiest setting, facing a sheltered little marina. Dating from 1543, it has Renaissance-style…
12.57 MILES
Built in 1574 on the site of a former moat, this square takes its name from the five wells that supplied Zadar with water until 1838. Set into the…
12.64 MILES
While this 17th-century baroque church is pretty enough, it's what lies inside that makes it truly noteworthy. Taking pride of place above the main altar,…
12.67 MILES
Traditionally the centre of public life, this pretty little square is constantly abuzz with chatter from its many cafe-bars. The western side is dominated…