Welcome to Mali Lošinj
Mali Lošinj is a stunner: a natural harbour ringed by graceful, gently weathered Mediterranean town houses and green surrounding hills. The town straddles both coasts on the narrowest section of the island, at the apex of a long protected harbour. A string of imposing 19th-century sea captains’ houses lines the seafront, and even with the summer tourist commotion, this historic quarter still retains its charm and atmosphere.
You'll find the resort hotels just out of town by the pebbly beaches Sunčana Uvala (meaning 'Sunny Bay') and Čikat. This leafy area started to flourish in the late 19th century, when the wealthy Vienna and Budapest elite, who gravitated to the ‘healthy air’ of Mali Lošinj, started building villas and luxurious hotels around Čikat. Some of these grand residences remain, but most of the current hotels are modern developments surrounded by pine forests.
Top experiences in Mali Lošinj
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.