Welcome to Mali Lošinj

Mali Lošinj is a stunner: a natural harbour ringed by graceful, gently weathered Mediterranean town houses and green surrounding hills. The town straddles both coasts on the narrowest section of the island, at the apex of a long protected harbour. A string of imposing 19th-century sea captains’ houses lines the seafront, and even with the summer tourist commotion, this historic quarter still retains its charm and atmosphere.

