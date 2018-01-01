Welcome to Playas del Coco
Stroll along the grassy beachfront plaza at sunset and gaze upon the wide bay sheltered by long, rugged peninsular arms, the natural marina bobbing with motorboats and fishing pangas (small motorboats). All will be right in your world.
Top experiences in Playas del Coco
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Playas del Coco activities
ATV Tour from Guanacaste
Ground transportation is provided from most Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco, Playa Panama, Playa Ocotal and Playa Flamingo-Conchal area hotels. You will be picked up around 9 AM for the morning tour and taken to the base camp where you will be given a safety briefing and learn to use the ATV. Licenses will be checked and after some instruction and a little practice time, you will don helmets and go on a two-hour tour. Remember you must be at least 16 years of age and show a valid driver's license to go as a single rider or to be the driver if you are riding with someone else. Riders can be 8-15 years of age, but they cannot drive. After the ATV tour, the vans will be waiting to take you back to your hotel. Your van will return to your hotel around 1 PM from the tour.
Guanacaste Snorkel and Sunset Cruise
Ground transportation is provided from most hotels in Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco, Playa Ocotal, Playa Conchal, Playa Flamingo and Playa Tamarindo areas. You will be picked up approximately 30-45 minutes prior to the 1:30 pm departure time. Board small dinghy that will take to you the larger catamaran vessel. Set sail on and glide along the pacific coast watching for whales, dolphins, turtles, leaping rays and flying fish. A line is cast off the stern for you to try your hand at fishing as you cruise along. Stop at a secluded bay and begin your snorkel adventure as the crew prepares a light meal and delicious snacks. Later, the crew will pull anchor and raise the sails so you can motor slowly across the bay. The crew will anchor once again, so you can watch the spectacular pacific sunset as the sky explodes into a multitude of colors. Tour ends as the sun sinks below the horizon. Open bar is included for duration of tour.
Mangrove Safari with Pottery Village Upgrade from Guanacaste
Ground transportation is provided from most Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco, Playa Ocotal, Playa Panama, Playa Conchal, Flamingo, Tamarindo, Playa Langosta and Portrero hotels. AM Boat Tour-Pottery and Lunch: Your tour begins with pickup from your Guanacaste beach hotel. Driving an hour and a half you will pass melon and papaya fields, grown for export from Costa Rica. Once on the river you will spend a couple of hours looking for wildlife and taking photos. The comfortable, covered river boats allow your captain and guide to put you near the bank so you can get close enough to see the howler monkeys, boat-bill herons and bats that reside on tree bark and take photos. Impressive American crocodiles nest on this river and if they are hatching, the guides will show you the little ones. Guests are often treated to white-faced capuchin monkeys jumping on the roof of the boat, but hang on to your camera or they might take it with them! After the boat tour, you stop to enjoy a typical lunch served family style. Local cooks serve meals with steaming bowls of rice and black beans along with warm, homemade tortillas and refreshing a natural fruit beverage. Your tour continues with artisans who demonstrate their craft, showing local skills passed down through generations. The indigenous residents gather local clay, throw the pieces, fire them in the pre-Columbian style of the Chorotegas (kilns) and polish or paint before adding the final glaze. It is an interesting presentation and you are welcome to take photos. Pottery is available for purchase at the end of the tour. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes that will make it easy to get up and down the boat ramp. Apply sunscreen & insect repellent prior to pickup. Take a backpack with anything you will need for the remainder of the day including cash to tip knowledgeable and informative guides. Don’t forget your hat or visor, binoculars and a camera or phone to capture the wildlife encounters. After the pottery tour, you will begin the drive back at your hotel. Afternoon boat tour: You will be picked up around 1 – 2 PM, and we will confirm time once you have made your reservation and we know the name of your hotel. Please be waiting in hotel lobby 15 minutes prior to reconfirmed departure time. After the boat tour, you will begin the drive back at your hotel. Lunch NOT included.
Zipline Canopy Tour from Guanacaste
Ground transportation is provided from most Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco or Playa Ocotal area hotels. You will be picked up around 9am for the morning zipline tree top canopy tour and around 1pm for the afternoon tour. You will then start your zipline adventure, flying from platform to platform, all while accompanied by a guide who will brief with you with the safety instructions. After the tour, you will be taken back to your hotel.
White Water Rafting Tenorio River Class 4-Hermosa Coco Flamingo Tamarindo
Ground transportation is provided from most Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco or Playa Ocotal area hotels. You will be picked up around 7:30 am (departure times can vary approximately 30-45 minutes prior so please call to verify time of pickup for your hotel). Your shared transportation stops at hotels to pick up other rafters, but once all are on board it is around a 45-minute drive to meet the rafting crew. There you will get fitted for rafting vest and helmet. Then you are on your way in 4 X 4 vehicle to the put-in spot on the bank of the Tenorio River. Once you arrive at the river, guides will unload boats and paddles and teach you what you need to safely navigate the river. You will soon know the terms like "high-side left" and when you need to paddle or back-paddle. You are part of a team and it is vitally important that all rafters participate in the fun and adventure!The four-man rafts are designed to navigate the narrow Tenorio, with some really wild rapids and incredible drops. The backdrop of the primary and secondary dry forest are a stunning sight and monkeys, lizards and birds can be seen and heard as you travel down the rapids.At the end of the rapids, you will disembark, help stow the gear and head to the Rio Corobici for a delicious hot lunch. Beers and soft drinks are not included, but are available for purchase. Professional photo package is also available if you want to get some excellent shots of the action-packed trip. Don't forget to bring some cash to tip your rafting guides! After lunch, you will head back to your hotel on your shared transportation. This day is sure to be a highlight of your trip.
Round Trip Private Airport Shuttle from LIR Airport
Once you exit baggage claim, your professional English speaking driver will have a sign with you name clearly printed for you to see. From there it is just a short walk to the clean, air conditioned van or bus. The driver will load your luggage and take your private party directly to your destination, making any necessary stops you need on the way. All zones in Guanacaste are 1 - 2 hours from Liberia Airport.We pick up and drop off at all Hotels, AirBnBs, VRBOS, Apartments, and Condominiums in:Zone 1: RIU Guanacaste & Palace, Playa Ocotal, Playas del Coco, Playa Hermosa, Playa PanamaZone 2: J.W. Marriott, Pinilla, Playa Langosta, Playa Tamarindo, Playa Grande, Playa Conchal, Playa Brasilito, Playa Flamingo, Playa Potrero, CatalinasPlease provide us with your pick up/drop off location and flight itinerary including flight number, arrival time, and departure time upon booking. You will be sent and instant confirmation and we will send you your pick up time for your departure flight in a separate message.