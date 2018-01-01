Mangrove Safari with Pottery Village Upgrade from Guanacaste

Ground transportation is provided from most Playa Hermosa, Playas del Coco, Playa Ocotal, Playa Panama, Playa Conchal, Flamingo, Tamarindo, Playa Langosta and Portrero hotels. AM Boat Tour-Pottery and Lunch: Your tour begins with pickup from your Guanacaste beach hotel. Driving an hour and a half you will pass melon and papaya fields, grown for export from Costa Rica. Once on the river you will spend a couple of hours looking for wildlife and taking photos. The comfortable, covered river boats allow your captain and guide to put you near the bank so you can get close enough to see the howler monkeys, boat-bill herons and bats that reside on tree bark and take photos. Impressive American crocodiles nest on this river and if they are hatching, the guides will show you the little ones. Guests are often treated to white-faced capuchin monkeys jumping on the roof of the boat, but hang on to your camera or they might take it with them! After the boat tour, you stop to enjoy a typical lunch served family style. Local cooks serve meals with steaming bowls of rice and black beans along with warm, homemade tortillas and refreshing a natural fruit beverage. Your tour continues with artisans who demonstrate their craft, showing local skills passed down through generations. The indigenous residents gather local clay, throw the pieces, fire them in the pre-Columbian style of the Chorotegas (kilns) and polish or paint before adding the final glaze. It is an interesting presentation and you are welcome to take photos. Pottery is available for purchase at the end of the tour. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes that will make it easy to get up and down the boat ramp. Apply sunscreen & insect repellent prior to pickup. Take a backpack with anything you will need for the remainder of the day including cash to tip knowledgeable and informative guides. Don’t forget your hat or visor, binoculars and a camera or phone to capture the wildlife encounters. After the pottery tour, you will begin the drive back at your hotel. Afternoon boat tour: You will be picked up around 1 – 2 PM, and we will confirm time once you have made your reservation and we know the name of your hotel. Please be waiting in hotel lobby 15 minutes prior to reconfirmed departure time. After the boat tour, you will begin the drive back at your hotel. Lunch NOT included.