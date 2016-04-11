Nosara is a cocktail of international surf culture, stunning back-road topography, moneyed expat mayhem and yoga bliss.

Read More

Here, three stunning beaches are stitched together by a network of swerving, rutted earth roads that meander over coastal hills and kiss the coast just west of the small village of Nosara. Inland are remnant pockets of luxuriant vegetation that attract birds and other wildlife. The area has seen little logging, partly because of the nearby wildlife refuge, but a newly-paved access road (in process at the end of 2017) will likely lead to more development and visitors.

The area is spread out, so your own wheels are a plus. Five miles inland, Nosara is where you’ll find gas, as well as the airport. Most accommodation and restaurants are in Playa Pelada and Playa Guiones. Many unidentified little roads make it hard to navigate: for a handy map visit the website of Nosara Travel.

Read Less