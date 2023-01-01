On the northern edge of San Ramón park, this informative museum run by the University of San Ramón accounts the cultural heritage of the area with a number of exhibition rooms around a central courtyard. Here you can peruse local art, a historic timeline, explanations about local geology and economic information, and see local plant-life in the pleasant courtyard. Kids will love the colorful gigantes (big masks worn during festivities). Info boards are in Spanish only.
San Ramón Regional Museum
