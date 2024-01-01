This short trail around a nice garden is a pretty, if a little pricey, place to stretch your legs on the way to the high cloud forest or Lands in Love hotel. There's a butterfly garden, around a dozen hummingbird species, plus a fishpond and a lake on the grounds. At the entrance you'll get a birders checklist.
Bosque Nuboso El Cocora
Central Valley & Highlands
In front of the Church of San Rafael, this park was a normal plaza until the 1960s, when a gardener named Evangelisto Blanco became inspired to shave the…
