San Jose Caribe tropical Rainforest two nights three days (Private tour)

First day: Sloth Sanctuary You will have the opportunity to enjoy and learn more about the rich flora and fauna of the Caribbean slope of Costa Rica in the only one reserve with an unique rehabilitation center for Sloths. The center take care of dozens of this animals and during the tour, you will have the opportunity to learn about their ecology, behaviour, habitat, population status and many other facts about this species. This center is located in a beautiful rain forest with more than 200 acres of land, where you will enjoy beside the sloth’s, monkeys, iguanas and 255 species of colourful birds. During a nature walk into the rain forest, learn about medicinal plants. Imagine discovering new fragrances, new flavours and the origins of some that you have already experienced, but have not known much about -and doing this in the middle of the exuberant rainforest, surrounded by an intense array of wild leaves and flowers. Imagine learning about an almost unbelievable diversity of plants, and tasting exotic fruits that you didn’t even know existed. The birds benefit from all this diversity that supports a proliferation of wild birds in the area, including the gorges Toucans and dozens of tanagers Walking through the rain forest without a naturalist guide would be overwhelming, so you will be accompanied by a one of our guides, who will make the forest come alive for you.Second day: Jaguar rescue center A unique experience to interact with wild animals from Costa Rica while, supporting a good cause. The Jaguar Rescue Center, is a non-profit Organization, that works on rescue and rehabilitation of wild animals, and its future release into the wild, always in protected areas. Visitors have direct their contact with monkeys, wild cats, sloths, racoons, anteaters, marsupials, reptiles, amphibians, etc. You can also observe all the venomous snakes of Costa Rica which are housed in terrariums imitating their natural habitat.Third day: Manzanillo beach and then go back to San JoseThe village of Manzanillo has long been off the beaten track, even since the paved road arrived in 2003. This is as far as you can go along the coastal road towards Panama. This little town remains a vibrant outpost of Afro-Caribbean culture and has also remained pristine, thanks to the 1985 establishment of the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, which includes the village and imposes strict regulations on regional development.