5-Day Caribbean Biking and Whitewater Rafting Adventure
Day One: Bike Irazu Volcano, downhill ride on the slopes of the highest volcano through cloud forests and cattle farms, to the colonial town of Orosi. Situated in a river valley and surrounded by coffee plantations, Orosi offers thermal water springs and the magnificent colonial church built in 1739. You'll finish the day with a traditional Costa Rican “casado” dinner.Day Two: Bike from Orosi to Turrialba. Follow the scenic Orosi and Reventazon River valleys, biking through coffee and sugar cane plantations. Spend the night at a lodge overlooking the valley and the city of Turrialba.Day Three: White Water Rafting - Pacuare River. The Pacuare River combines the beauty of primary tropical rainforest with world class rapids. You will raft class III and IV rapids through the land of the Cabecar indigenous people. Stop for a great riverside picnic lunch and continue rafting all the way to the Caribbean lowlands.Afternoon drive to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca (beach).Day Four: Puerto Viejo Beach. Today you can ride or walk the quiet beaches south of Puerto Viejo all the way to the Manzanillo-Gandoca Refuge. Ride, swim, surf or hike in the rainforest or simply relax at the beach in this laid back Caribbean village.Day Five: Return. You'll drive back to San Jose after breakfast this morning.
San Jose Caribe tropical Rainforest two nights three days (Private tour)
First day: Sloth Sanctuary You will have the opportunity to enjoy and learn more about the rich flora and fauna of the Caribbean slope of Costa Rica in the only one reserve with an unique rehabilitation center for Sloths. The center take care of dozens of this animals and during the tour, you will have the opportunity to learn about their ecology, behaviour, habitat, population status and many other facts about this species. This center is located in a beautiful rain forest with more than 200 acres of land, where you will enjoy beside the sloth’s, monkeys, iguanas and 255 species of colourful birds. During a nature walk into the rain forest, learn about medicinal plants. Imagine discovering new fragrances, new flavours and the origins of some that you have already experienced, but have not known much about -and doing this in the middle of the exuberant rainforest, surrounded by an intense array of wild leaves and flowers. Imagine learning about an almost unbelievable diversity of plants, and tasting exotic fruits that you didn’t even know existed. The birds benefit from all this diversity that supports a proliferation of wild birds in the area, including the gorges Toucans and dozens of tanagers Walking through the rain forest without a naturalist guide would be overwhelming, so you will be accompanied by a one of our guides, who will make the forest come alive for you.Second day: Jaguar rescue center A unique experience to interact with wild animals from Costa Rica while, supporting a good cause. The Jaguar Rescue Center, is a non-profit Organization, that works on rescue and rehabilitation of wild animals, and its future release into the wild, always in protected areas. Visitors have direct their contact with monkeys, wild cats, sloths, racoons, anteaters, marsupials, reptiles, amphibians, etc. You can also observe all the venomous snakes of Costa Rica which are housed in terrariums imitating their natural habitat.Third day: Manzanillo beach and then go back to San JoseThe village of Manzanillo has long been off the beaten track, even since the paved road arrived in 2003. This is as far as you can go along the coastal road towards Panama. This little town remains a vibrant outpost of Afro-Caribbean culture and has also remained pristine, thanks to the 1985 establishment of the Gandoca-Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, which includes the village and imposes strict regulations on regional development.
Cahuita National Park in the Caribbean side of Costa Rica guided hike and exuberant wildlife watching tour
Cahuita National Park is considered as one of the most beautiful protected area´s in Costa Rica. It is also one of the oldest national parks of Costa Rica as it was founded in 1970 to protect the coral reef. Because of its white sand beaches, large number of coconut palms, turquoise sea and coral reef this is a spot you do not want to miss.You will be given a tropical fruit snack plus water to begin the hiking in the trail of the Cahuita National Park with one ours naturalist tour guides. The guide will take you to different points between Cahuita Point and the town of Cahuita (3.5 km) observing various types of snakes (boas, bocaraca, bush master, eyelash vipers, etc.), sloths, white faced and howler monkeys, anteaters, armadillos, raccoons, blue morpho butterflies among others, birds and many more things such as: medicinal plants, orchids, trees, ferns, vertebrates, invertebrates, sea and earth shellfish and numerous other species that you will be able to observe and learn about.Near Cahuita there are plenty of beautiful beaches such as Negra beach, Blanca beach, Cocles beach and Manzanillo and turistic places like Cahuita National Park. Also it is near to Puerto Viejo and Punta Uva. We can pick you up at any of this places.This tour has an approximate duration of six hours, from the pick-up to the drop-off
Cahuita of Puerto Viejo Caribbean wildlife and sloths watching half day tour
Aviarios Del Caribe is an Integral Model Center that works in the investigation, protection and rehabilitation of sloths, promoting at the same time educational processes and sensitization on these animals.Near Cahuita there are plenty of beautiful beaches such as Negra beach, Blanca beach, Cocles beach and Manzanillo and turistic places like Cahuita National Park. Also it is near to Puerto Viejo and Punta Uva. We can pick you up at any of this places.Tourists arriving at the sanctuary are welcomed and then see a 12-minute presentation. In this video you will learn the wonders of these small and enigmatic creatures. Follow the opportunity to take pictures of Buttercup, who is the oldest sloth of the Center and also meet four sloths residents with their history.After taking a boat with capacity for 5 people, guide and boatman and for 45 minutes traveled by the river Estrella through the tropical vegetation observing its riches and exuberance of the forest of the Caribbean Tropic of Costa Rica. Then a 20 minute walk where you will see sloths in the wild, birds, butterflies, monkeys and other species. Finally can visit the gift store that features a number of memories of the sloths.
Costa Rica Active Adventure
Trekking, biking, horseback riding, kayaking, ziplining. Costa Rica really is the "Adventure Capital of the Americas." Thrill-seekers will find more than enough to keep themselves busy over this trip’s 13 action-packed days. After landing in San José, embark on four days of exploration around Monteverde and Arenal Volcano. Raft down the mighty Pacuare River before crossing over to our remote rainforest lodge, surrounded on all sides by the thick, enveloping jungle. End the journey by heading down to the beach at Puerto Viejo. Phew! Tired yet? No? Time to book!
Panama Experience
From San José, hit the beach and mountain retreats on your way to the locks of the world-famous Panama Canal at the centre of the Americas. Visit gorgeous islands and chill to reggae beats on Caribbean beaches. Search for the quetzal bird in cloud forests and shake your tailfeather in the clubs of Panama City. With your hotel and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure.